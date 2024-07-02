GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Defence Ministry signs MoU to set up three testing facilities in Tamil Nadu

Published - July 02, 2024 09:10 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to establish three state-of-the-art testing facilities in Chennai under the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor - one each in Unmanned Aerial System (UAS), Electronic Warfare (EW) and Electro Optics (EO) domains. The MoU, under the Defence Testing Infrastructure Scheme (DTIS), was signed by the MoD and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TNIDC) Limited on Tuesday.

With an outlay of ₹400 crore, the DTIS was launched by Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh in May 2020 to set up state-of-the-art testing facilities in collaboration with private industry and Central/State government, promoting indigenous defence production, reducing military equipment imports and enhancing self-reliance. To provide impetus to the defence and aerospace sectors within the Defence Industrial Corridors, seven testing facilities were approved - four in Tamil Nadu and three in Uttar Pradesh.

The DTIS provides up to 75% government funding as ‘grant-in-aid’, with the remaining 25% funded by the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPVs), comprising Indian private entities and State/Central governments.

For the UAS testing facility, Keltron, a Kerala government undertaking, is the lead SPV member, with some private sector companies being the consortium members. Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and India Optel Limited (IOL) are the lead SPV members in the EW and EO testing facilities respectively. When the project is completed, they will provide advanced testing equipment and services to both government and private industry.

