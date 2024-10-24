ADVERTISEMENT

Defence Ministry applauds SMEs for boosting indigenisation efforts in Defence production

Published - October 24, 2024 12:55 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The Defence Ministry has commended the contribution of India’s small and medium enterprises ( SMEs) in bolstering India’s self-reliance in defence production.

At a vendor-buyer interaction in Chennai on Wednesday, additional director general of Quality Assurance, A Govardhan, stressed the importance of quality consciousness in their production process and lauded the contribution of the small inductries in indigesnisation in defence production.

Brigadier Rajneesh Bhatnagar outlined the simplified registration processes and incentives designed for small and medium industries. Dr Raj Subramaniam from IIT Madras Research Park encouraged tech innovators, emphasising the success of incubated startups. Over 100 SMEs attended the vendor-buyer interaction.

