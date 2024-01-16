ADVERTISEMENT

Deer run over by vehicle near Raj Bhavan

January 16, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Guindy Traffic Investigation police are planning to view the footage of closed circuit television cameras on the road to identify the vehicle responsible

The Hindu Bureau

A deer was run over by a vehicle on Sardar Patel Road near Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. An officer at the Guindy police station said motorists informed the Kotturpuram police about a deer being run over by a vehicle on Sardar Patel Road near the compound wall of Raj Bhavan on Tuesday morning. A police team from the station visited the spot, and they, along with their traffic wing counterparts, removed the carcass. The Guindy Traffic Investigation police are planning to view the footage of closed circuit television cameras on the road to identify the vehicle responsible.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US