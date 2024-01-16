GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deer run over by vehicle near Raj Bhavan

The Guindy Traffic Investigation police are planning to view the footage of closed circuit television cameras on the road to identify the vehicle responsible

January 16, 2024 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A deer was run over by a vehicle on Sardar Patel Road near Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. An officer at the Guindy police station said motorists informed the Kotturpuram police about a deer being run over by a vehicle on Sardar Patel Road near the compound wall of Raj Bhavan on Tuesday morning. A police team from the station visited the spot, and they, along with their traffic wing counterparts, removed the carcass. The Guindy Traffic Investigation police are planning to view the footage of closed circuit television cameras on the road to identify the vehicle responsible.

