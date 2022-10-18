Deepavali special buses to be operated at six different places 

They will function from Friday to Sunday and then between October 25 and 27 for return trips

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 18, 2022 21:04 IST

In view of Deepavali, the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC)and the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) will be operating special buses from six different places in the city to various districts in the State.

This year, the State government has planned to operate special buses from Friday to Sunday and between October 25 and 27 for return trips.

Andhra Pradesh-bound buses, going via Redhills, Ponneri, Gummudipoondi and Uthukottai, will be operated from the Madhavaram New Bus stand. Buses departing to Puducherry, Cuddalore and Chidambaram via East Coast Road will start from the K.K. Nagar Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus terminus.

From the Tambaram MEPZ, Anna Bus Stand, buses bound to Tindivanam and to Vikravandi, Panruti, Kumbakonam and Thanjavur will be operated. Buses bound for Tiruvannamalai, Polur, Chetpattu, Vandavasi, Ginjee, Panruti, Neyveli, Vadalur, Chidambaram, Kattumannarkoil, Puducherry and Cuddalore via Tindivanam will be operated from the Tambaram railway station bus stand. Similarly, buses to Vellore, Arni, Arcot, Tirupattur, Kancheepuram, Cheyyar, Hosur, Tiruttani and Tirupatti will be operated.

From the Koyambedu terminus (CMBT), buses bound for Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam-Velankanni, Tiruchi, Madurai, Tirunelveli, Sengottai, Thoothukudi, Tiruchendur, Nagarcoil, Marthandam, Kanniyakumari, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Karaikudi, Pudhukottai, Ariyalur, Dindigul-Virudhunagar, Tiruppur, Pollachi, Erode, Ramanathapuram, Salem, Coimbatore and Bengaluru will start.

MTC is arranging connecting buses for passengers to reach the special bus operation stations. No heavy and light commercial vehicles will be allowed from Maduravoyal Bypass towards Koyambedu market on Poonamallee High Road. These vehicles will be diverted towards Ambatur at the bypass to reach their destinations.

