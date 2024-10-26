Deepavali decor that promotes inclusiveness

Shoba Shanmugan and her son S. Deepak have transformed their small home in R.A. Puram into a creative space, where each diya and cotton bag tells a story of resilience and innovation.

The two run DS Arts Crafts and are accepting orders for the festival season.

Thirty-eight-year-old Deepak, who has faced many challenges as a differently abled person, discovered his passion for cooking at the age of 20 during his vocational training at Vijay Human Services in Royapettah. And he would go on to spend a decade working in a bread-making unit, honing his skills in packing and batter mixing. The pandemic came as an roadblock, leaving Deepak at home and looking for fresh purpose.

“It was tough for us during the lockdown,” Shoba recalls. “I wanted to keep Deepak engaged and help him channel his energy into something meaningful. That is when the idea of selling hand-painted diyas and pots came up.” Drawing from his previous experience, Deepak began creating not just beautiful lamps but also healthy masala powders and tote bags.

With Shoba’s guidance, Deepak paints pots and prepares an array of traditional powders, including idli milagai podi, sambar podi, rasam podi and millets-based items such as millet dosai mix, millet adai mix and millet kanji mix. Their offerings extend beyond cooking essentials. Shoba has also introduced natural insecticides crafted from country herbs such as vasambu and pacha karpooram, which serve a dual purpose: protecting silk saris while filling the home with pleasant aromas. These natural insecticides need to be replaced every three months for optimal effectiveness.

Their tote bags, available in various sizes and priced between ₹25 and ₹100, are crafted with care. Shoba emphasises that their products are not just about sales, they also bring happiness to her son and is a way to empower him to become financially independent.

The support of Shoba’s husband, G.V. Shanmugam, adds strength to their venture. Together, they have created a nurturing environment where Deepak’s talents can flourish. With orders pouring in from friends and relatives, their small business is gradually gaining recognition, and more importantly, standing out as a symbol of resilience.

For Deepak, this journey is not just about making a living; it’s a testament to his creativity and ability to rise above challenges.

To support their journey, you can place orders by contacting Shoba at 9444953733 or visiting their website at dsartscrafts.com.