Deepavali celebrations that bring a smile to the planet 

Prasiddhi Singh

Cracker boxes turn into sapling holders

When crackle of firecrackers falls silent at Mahindra World City, a township near Maraimalai Nagar, Prasiddhi Singh would swing into action. The 10-year-old resident of the community would take a stroll around the campus to collect empty cracker boxes that she would then convert into “pots” for saplings. The saplings put in these makeshift pots would be distributed to residents.

This is not the first year this young eco-warrior would be undertaking this exercise. Prasiddhi stays away from bursting crackers and has been running a campaign to “undo” the damage to the environment from cracker-bursting by planting saplings after every Deepavali. Last year, she collected 60 cracker boxes from the community that were converted into sapling holders with soil and seeds placed in them.

Prasiddhi says she has been running this exercise for more than four years and gets help from the security personnel.

“Usually it is around 11.30 p.m. on Deepavali night that I go around collecting the boxes,” says Prasiddhi, who has created more than 30 fruit forests with an army of volunteers helping her.

The Class V student is aware that these saplings will not last long in these holders and has already planned to distribute them to the people she would meet at her various green drives. This year, Prasiddhi plans to also engage with residential localities outside her community to spread the green message.

Campaign requests people to spare a thought for furry friends

Lata Prakash is running a social awareness campaign for her four-legged friends, requesting residential communities to ensure the celebration is pet-friendly. A resident of Mantri Synergy, Lata says this year her focus is on gated communities on Old Mahabalipuram Road.

“Three years ago, at the Deepavali mela in our community we had put up a stall that spoke about the stress animals, especially strays, face during Deepavali,” says Lata, who works with an IT company. She says awareness about animals needing care during the festival has increased but a lot more still needs to be done. “We have a small community of pet lovers and our association also has a pet policy, so I want to take it to other communities,” she says.

From a previous campaign

She is also active on social media urging children and adults to be conscious of their surroundings while playing with crackers. “I know it is difficult to say ‘no’ to crackers completely but the least people can do is ensure they do not harm any animal,” says Lata.

Lata agrees it is difficult to measure the outcome of her campaigns, and feels one must not give up. “I have been running this campaign every year ahead of Deepavali for over four years now. Even if one or two people come up to me to say they gave up crackers, I would think it is a success,” she says.

Lata says she was inspired by the ‘Say no to crackers’ campaign of two brothers Jai Aswani and Preet many years ago. Today, they are allies in this initiative. “Jai has campaigned at my office as well as at public places. This year too, we will be working together to spread the message,” says Lata.

Buy this diya, light up a home

If you are yet to shop for diyas then try the ones made with cow dung. Friends of Tribals Society, a voluntary organisation, has been circulating posters on WhatsApp asking people to try out this eco-friendly alternative.

Giri Bagri, secretary of Friends of Tribals Society, Chennai chapter, says they have 230 members in Chennai and the pamphlet circulated to groups says that these lamps are made by villagers. “By buying these cow dung diyas, you are providing an additional income for the village folks,” says Giri, adding that the diyas are economically priced.

The diyas sourced from villages in Rajasthan are sold at an outlet in Vysarpadi and would be delivered through Dunzo to customers. For details, contact Kalyan Singh at 93810 45392.