Deepavali celebrations held for the residents of Institute of Mental Health

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 18, 2022 21:46 IST

The Lions Clubs International District 324M organised Deepavali celebrations for residents of the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) in Chennai on Tuesday. Lunch was served to the residents while a dance show, karaoke programme and cracker show was also held on the occasion. Mohamed Naveen, district governor, District 324M, P. Poorna Chandrika, Director of IMH and S. Sumathi, resident medical officer, were present. Among others, T. Krishnamoorthy, district chairperson for the Welfare of Specially Challenged, C.T. Natesan, cabinet treasurer, and A.P. Kumaran, president of the Golden Jubilee Club, were present, according to a press release.

