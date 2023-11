November 03, 2023 02:42 pm | Updated 02:42 pm IST

From one-hour tailors crafting fashion solutions to neighbourhood beauty parlours customising makeup looks and saree drapes, the celebration is all about personalised style. Discover the demand for Deepavali marundhu and explore the mouthwatering delights available at Chennai’s sweet shops.

And don’t miss the story of Chennai’s packers who send homemade Deepavali treats to distant corners of the world. Join us on a journey through the heart of Deepavali preparations in Chennai!