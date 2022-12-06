  1. EPaper
Deepam arrangement contest to be held

December 06, 2022 08:49 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu along with Dheepam Lamp Oil will hold The Hindu Dheepa Kolam 2022, a Karthigai Deepam special contest. Those interested should upload a picture and a one-two minute video of their deepam arrangements on the microsite.

Participants get extra points if they upload a picture of their deepam arrangement next to a pack of Dheepam Lamp Oil. The entries will be judged based on creativity and innovation of the display and the top three winners will be selected from Chennai, Madurai, Tiruchi, Coimbatore and Puducherry. Registration will be open till December 8. The associate sponsor is Gopuram Products and gift sponsors are Aachi and A1 Chips.

For details, contact: 9841298938, 8148748183. To participate, visit: https://bit.ly/thkdeepam or scan the QR Code.

