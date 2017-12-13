Deepa files complaint against morphed images

J. Deepa, 43, niece of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, lodged a complaint with the office of the City Police Commissioner seeking criminal action against miscreants who morphed her pictures and indulged in defamatory campaign against her on social media.

Ms. Deepa’s advocate, Thondan Subramani, gave the complaint on her behalf, in which she alleged that her photos had been morphed in an obscene manner and spread through social media and messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, You Tube and Facebook, affecting her modesty, personal life and political career.

“Those people who are involved in morphing and posting my photos on social media, without considering that I am a woman, have depicted me very badly, affecting my personal and political life. It not only affects my reputation, but also puts me to untold mental agony and hardship which cannot be expressed in words,” said Ms. Deepa in her complaint.