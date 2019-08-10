‘Deemed varsity students entitled to pay, allowances’

Observing that acquisition of knowledge and not its means was important, the Madras High Court on Friday held that government doctors must be paid salary and other service benefits even if they had acquired higher qualification from deemed universities without participating in single window counselling.

Justice V. Parthiban said the government could not insist that the in-service doctors must get admitted to post graduate courses only in government institutions or in seats surrendered to the government by self-financing colleges, especially when it was common knowledge that very few seats were available in the State for PG medical courses.

The government could not refuse to grant pay and allowances, for the period of study, to candidates who had pursued PG course from private institutions by paying money from their own pockets. It had to take the totality of circumstances in consideration on a case-to-case basis and pay full allowances to deserving candidates, he said.

“Any thorough professional would like to acquire specialised knowledge in the field of his/her interest, passion or practice and such yearning to acquire specialised knowledge must in fact be encouraged and appreciated and such encouragement and appreciation should get reciprocated in the form of full pay and allowances.

“In the bargain, the government has to only ensure that acquisition of specialised knowledge by the petitioner is fully put to use in government service to serve the public at large,” the judge said and pointed out that in the present case the writ petitioner Elamathi Bose, who had pursued MD in anatomy from a deemed university, had undertaken to serve the government till her retirement.

Therefore, he directed the government to disburse the pay and allowances for her period of study between 2011 and 2014 within six weeks.