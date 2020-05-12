Deemed varsities release entrance test schedule

The SRM Joint Entrance Examination Engineering (SRMJEEE) for B.Tech courses for the academic year 2020-2021 will be held from July 30 to August 4. Successful candidates will be admitted to SRM Institute of Science and Technology (earlier SRM University), Kattankulathur (Main Campus); Vadapalani; Ramapuram; and Delhi – NCR; SRM University in AP; Sonepat in Haryana; and Sikkim.
Hall ticket may be downloaded in the third week of July.The two hour and 30-minute computer-based test will have 125 multiple choice questions with no negative marks for wrong answers.
Counselling is expected to be held in the second and third week of August. The last date for applying has also been extended.
Sathyabama Institute of Science Technology will conduct the entrance exam for admission to BE, B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Des courses from August 3 to 5. The results will be announced on August 8 and online counselling will begin on August 12.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism