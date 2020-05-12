Deemed varsities release entrance test schedule

The SRM Joint Entrance Examination Engineering (SRMJEEE) for B.Tech courses for the academic year 2020-2021 will be held from July 30 to August 4. Successful candidates will be admitted to SRM Institute of Science and Technology (earlier SRM University), Kattankulathur (Main Campus); Vadapalani; Ramapuram; and Delhi – NCR; SRM University in AP; Sonepat in Haryana; and Sikkim.

Hall ticket may be downloaded in the third week of July.The two hour and 30-minute computer-based test will have 125 multiple choice questions with no negative marks for wrong answers.

Counselling is expected to be held in the second and third week of August. The last date for applying has also been extended.

Sathyabama Institute of Science Technology will conduct the entrance exam for admission to BE, B.Tech, B.Arch and B.Des courses from August 3 to 5. The results will be announced on August 8 and online counselling will begin on August 12.