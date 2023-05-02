ADVERTISEMENT

Dedicated clinic for asthma treatment launched at SIMS Hospital - must

May 02, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The clinic, dedicated to providing specialised care to patients suffering from asthma and other airway disorders, will offer comprehensive diagnostics, treatment and management of asthma.

The Hindu Bureau

Dignitaries and doctors from SIMS Hospital at the launch event in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

An exclusive clinic for asthma treatment called ‘Swasam Clinic’ was launched at SIMS Hospital in the city on the occasion of World Asthma Day on Tuesday.

The clinic, dedicated to providing specialised care to patients suffering from asthma and other airway disorders, will offer comprehensive diagnostics, treatment and management of asthma, the hospital said in a release. “According to recent studies, asthma is the leading cause of chronic illness among children and teenagers. With this in mind, SIMS Swasam Clinic aims to provide specialised care to young patients,” it said. The clinic is equipped with the latest treatment options to achieve optimal asthma control.

Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman, SRM group, said,“We offer the highest quality of personalised care at Swasam Clinic at SIMS Hospital and are committed in providing patient-centred care that is affordable and accessible.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A team of pulmonologists from SIMS Hospital, comprising doctors Thirupathi, Suresh, Jayaraman and Roshan, also took part in the launch.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US