Dedicated clinic for asthma treatment launched at SIMS Hospital - must

May 02, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

An exclusive clinic for asthma treatment called ‘Swasam Clinic’ was launched at SIMS Hospital in the city on the occasion of World Asthma Day on Tuesday.

The clinic, dedicated to providing specialised care to patients suffering from asthma and other airway disorders, will offer comprehensive diagnostics, treatment and management of asthma, the hospital said in a release. “According to recent studies, asthma is the leading cause of chronic illness among children and teenagers. With this in mind, SIMS Swasam Clinic aims to provide specialised care to young patients,” it said. The clinic is equipped with the latest treatment options to achieve optimal asthma control.

Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman, SRM group, said,“We offer the highest quality of personalised care at Swasam Clinic at SIMS Hospital and are committed in providing patient-centred care that is affordable and accessible.”

A team of pulmonologists from SIMS Hospital, comprising doctors Thirupathi, Suresh, Jayaraman and Roshan, also took part in the launch.