HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dedicated clinic for asthma treatment launched at SIMS Hospital - must

The clinic, dedicated to providing specialised care to patients suffering from asthma and other airway disorders, will offer comprehensive diagnostics, treatment and management of asthma.

May 02, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Dignitaries and doctors from SIMS Hospital at the launch event in Chennai on Tuesday.

Dignitaries and doctors from SIMS Hospital at the launch event in Chennai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

An exclusive clinic for asthma treatment called ‘Swasam Clinic’ was launched at SIMS Hospital in the city on the occasion of World Asthma Day on Tuesday.

The clinic, dedicated to providing specialised care to patients suffering from asthma and other airway disorders, will offer comprehensive diagnostics, treatment and management of asthma, the hospital said in a release. “According to recent studies, asthma is the leading cause of chronic illness among children and teenagers. With this in mind, SIMS Swasam Clinic aims to provide specialised care to young patients,” it said. The clinic is equipped with the latest treatment options to achieve optimal asthma control.

Ravi Pachamuthu, Chairman, SRM group, said,“We offer the highest quality of personalised care at Swasam Clinic at SIMS Hospital and are committed in providing patient-centred care that is affordable and accessible.”

A team of pulmonologists from SIMS Hospital, comprising doctors Thirupathi, Suresh, Jayaraman and Roshan, also took part in the launch.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.