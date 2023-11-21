ADVERTISEMENT

Dedicated cancer care hospital launched at Gowrivakkam in Chennai

November 21, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

Equitas Healthcare Foundation and Sringeri Sharada Mutt open the 100-bedded cancer-cum-multispecialty hospital, equipped with facilities and technologies to provide comprehensive cancer care

The Hindu Bureau

A dedicated cancer care centre has been launched by Equitas Healthcare Foundation and Sringeri Sharada Mutt in Gowrivakkam. The 100-bedded cancer-cum-multispecialty hospital is equipped with facilities and technologies to provide comprehensive cancer care, including surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, immunotherapy, paediatric oncology, targeted therapy etc., said a press release from the hospital. As per the release, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated the hospital in the presence of S.R. Raja, MLA, Tambaram constituency. P.N. Vasudevan, CEO and MD, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and managing trustee, Equitas Healthcare Foundation, said the hospital was a step towards bridging the gap between affordability and quality cancer care for patients from underprivileged segments.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US