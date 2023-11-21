HamberMenu
Dedicated cancer care hospital launched at Gowrivakkam in Chennai

Equitas Healthcare Foundation and Sringeri Sharada Mutt open the 100-bedded cancer-cum-multispecialty hospital, equipped with facilities and technologies to provide comprehensive cancer care

November 21, 2023 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A dedicated cancer care centre has been launched by Equitas Healthcare Foundation and Sringeri Sharada Mutt in Gowrivakkam. The 100-bedded cancer-cum-multispecialty hospital is equipped with facilities and technologies to provide comprehensive cancer care, including surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, immunotherapy, paediatric oncology, targeted therapy etc., said a press release from the hospital. As per the release, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian inaugurated the hospital in the presence of S.R. Raja, MLA, Tambaram constituency. P.N. Vasudevan, CEO and MD, Equitas Small Finance Bank, and managing trustee, Equitas Healthcare Foundation, said the hospital was a step towards bridging the gap between affordability and quality cancer care for patients from underprivileged segments.

