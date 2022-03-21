Chennai

Decorator murdered in Pallikaranai 

A 29-year-old man was allegedly abducted and murdered by a gang of seven persons at Jalladianpettai near Pallikaranai.

The victim was identified as Naresh, 29, of Vaithiyalingam Street, Jallaidianpettai. A decorator by profession, Naresh was returning home on his bike on Sunday night when the gang, riding three bikes, abducted him.

On Monday morning, his body was found bearing injuries. A case has been registered in Pallikaranai police station.

Electrician murdered

Meanwhile, another murder was reported on the outskirts of the city. The victim Umapathi, 65, was an electrician from a village near Guduvancherry.

While he was riding his two-wheeler to regular work on Monday morning, a gang attacked him with knives and fled the spot. The police suspect a property dispute between his son and him to be the motive behind the murder.


