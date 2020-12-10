Decomposed bodies of mother, daughter found

Decomposed bodies of a woman professor and her 14-year-old daughter were found in their house in Taramani on Wednesday. It is suspected that they ended their lives.

The police recovered the bodies of Kalpana, 36, assistant professor at a private college, and her daughter Gunali Sri, 14. After foul smell emanated from the house, the house owner broke in and found the bodies.

The Kotturpuram police sent the bodies for post-mortem examination. Her husband Geethakrishnan and another daughter are missing.

The police found a suicide note, reportedly written by Geethakrishnan, in which he mentioned that two men had cheated them. Further investigation is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)