‘Declare June 2021 as diabetes control month’

01 June 2021 01:53 IST

With the real and proven association of diabetes with morbidity and mortality in COVID-19, and new complications arising as a result of lack of blood sugar control, diabetologists have called for emphasis on diabetes control.

V. Mohan, chairman, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre, has appealed to the medical fraternity and the government to declare this June as ‘diabetes control month’.

In a statement issued on Monday, he said an important lesson taught by COVID-19 was that those with uncontrolled diabetes fared badly. The recent increase in cases of mucormycosis have made them even more vulnerable.

He said as part of diabetes control month, screening of all patients coming to hospitals for any illnesses could be done. “With 50 % of people with diabetes remaining undiagnosed, such opportunistic screening can help in diagnosis and treatment of thousands of patients” he said.

Highlighting that everyone with diabetes should be encouraged to monitor their blood sugar levels before and after food, he said they should also be encouraged to regularly exercise and eat a healthy diet with less carbohydrates.

He added that all branches of Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre would offer free blood sugar tests throughout June.