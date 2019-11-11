Decision to open doors to transpersons draws praise

The DMK’s decision to start enrolling transpersons as its members has been welcomed by the third gender community.
Explaining the rationale behind the decision, DMK women’s wing secretary Kanimozhi said though some members of the community were affiliated to certain political parties, the DMK felt there was a need for providing them a space in the political spectrum.
Jaya, general manager of Sahodaran, an association of transpersons, welcomed the decision and recalled that the DMK government had recognised the community before any other regime did in the country.
Intersex activist Gopi Shankar Madurai said the party should open up its membership to the LGBTQI community as a whole.
S. Tamilselvi, a transwoman, said she welcomed the decision. “But this alone is not enough. Parties should also help transpersons pursue education and get employment.”
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor