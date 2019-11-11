Decision to open doors to transpersons draws praise

The DMK’s decision to start enrolling transpersons as its members has been welcomed by the third gender community.

Explaining the rationale behind the decision, DMK women’s wing secretary Kanimozhi said though some members of the community were affiliated to certain political parties, the DMK felt there was a need for providing them a space in the political spectrum.

Jaya, general manager of Sahodaran, an association of transpersons, welcomed the decision and recalled that the DMK government had recognised the community before any other regime did in the country.

Intersex activist Gopi Shankar Madurai said the party should open up its membership to the LGBTQI community as a whole.

S. Tamilselvi, a transwoman, said she welcomed the decision. “But this alone is not enough. Parties should also help transpersons pursue education and get employment.”