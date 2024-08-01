Decision on withholding in-service doctors’ quota in some PG courses kept in abeyance

After widespread objections, the Health Department has kept in abeyance its decision to withhold reservation for in-service doctors in some postgraduate courses.

In the Government Order 151, issued on July 1, the department had said the number of seats reserved in the admission to MD and MS for service candidates would be decided dynamically on a year-on-year basis. It added that for 2024-25, the reservation of seats for in-service doctors in certain postgraduate specialities would be withheld for a year. It cited the saturation of vacancies as the reason.

However, the decision to restrict the 50% reservation for in-service doctors drew criticism from a section of government doctors who demanded that the order be revoked as the quota for in-service doctors was restored after a legal struggle.

A number of government doctors’ associations took up the issue with the Health Minister, while several doctors took to social media to register their opposition. Following this, the Health Department has issued the Government Order 181 (dated July 25), saying the government has decided to keep the orders issued in G.O. 151 in abeyance until further orders.

The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association (TNMOA), the Democratic Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association, and the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association have welcomed the decision.

‘Will help the poor’

The TNMOA said the government should revoke the G.O. and make the 50% reservation for in-service doctors permanent by bringing in legislation: Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Medical Education Act. The Democratic Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association said in a statement that the 50% quota for in-service doctors in all PG courses would help the poor, especially those in rural areas, have access to speciality treatment on a par with those in the cities.