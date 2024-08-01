GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Decision on withholding in-service doctors’ quota in some PG courses kept in abeyance

In an order issued on July 1, Health Department said that for 2024-25, the reservation of seats for in-service doctors in certain postgraduate specialities would be withheld for a year. It cited the saturation of vacancies as the reason

Published - August 01, 2024 06:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

After widespread objections, the Health Department has kept in abeyance its decision to withhold reservation for in-service doctors in some postgraduate courses.

In the Government Order 151, issued on July 1, the department had said the number of seats reserved in the admission to MD and MS for service candidates would be decided dynamically on a year-on-year basis. It added that for 2024-25, the reservation of seats for in-service doctors in certain postgraduate specialities would be withheld for a year. It cited the saturation of vacancies as the reason.

However, the decision to restrict the 50% reservation for in-service doctors drew criticism from a section of government doctors who demanded that the order be revoked as the quota for in-service doctors was restored after a legal struggle.

A number of government doctors’ associations took up the issue with the Health Minister, while several doctors took to social media to register their opposition. Following this, the Health Department has issued the Government Order 181 (dated July 25), saying the government has decided to keep the orders issued in G.O. 151 in abeyance until further orders.

The Tamil Nadu Medical Officers Association (TNMOA), the Democratic Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association, and the Service Doctors and Post Graduates Association have welcomed the decision.

‘Will help the poor’

The TNMOA said the government should revoke the G.O. and make the 50% reservation for in-service doctors permanent by bringing in legislation: Tamil Nadu Post Graduate Medical Education Act. The Democratic Tamil Nadu Government Doctors’ Association said in a statement that the 50% quota for in-service doctors in all PG courses would help the poor, especially those in rural areas, have access to speciality treatment on a par with those in the cities.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.