Decision on location of second airport for city in a fortnight

CHENNAI

05 March 2020 01:19 IST

State to decide between Mamandur and Parandur, communicate choice to Centre

The Tamil Nadu government will decide on the location of Chennai’s second airport in a fortnight and send its recommendation to the Centre, official sources said.

Last November, the State government had said that it had identified two possible land parcels — one in Mamandur and another in Parandur — and written to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), asking them to inspect and carry out a survey. Following this, a team of AAI officials came down to the city and inspected the sites. Thereafter, they did a pre-feasibility study and submitted the report to the State.

A few weeks ago, the Centre sent a letter to the State, asking it to give its recommendation and choose one of the two sites in terms of feasibility.

Advertising

Advertising

Highly-placed sources told The Hindu that AAI had given the pros and cons for both sites and the State was likely to respond and finalise a site in two weeks.

AAI sources speculate that Parandur is more favourable and say that it is very likely that it may house the city’s second airport.

Soon after the government gives its recommendation, the State will have to apply for a series of clearances, after which, the actual construction of the airport can begin. But this is bound to take a lot of time.

Sources said that nearly 4,700 acres of land at Parandur and its adjoining villages were considered, and of this, the State government had only 50% of the land. Land acquisition will have to be done for the rest, sources added. Since there is a waterbody close to the site in Mamandur, there are issues involved, and they have to be resolved before going ahead.

The Chennai airport’s terminals are already saturated and passengers are put to hardship, with long waits for security and immigration checks. Authorities say that by the time the new integrated terminal, which is now under construction, also becomes congested, the second airport should be ready.