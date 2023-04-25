Decision on announcement of results to be taken: Minister

April 25, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Chennai

A decision will be taken on the postponement of the Class 12 State Board public exam results, which were scheduled to be released on May 5, Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said on Tuesday.

Over the last few days, teachers’ associations have been seeking a postponement of the results, given that students would be taking NEET on May 7 and the results should not cause them stress ahead of the competitive exam.

“We will be speaking to the Chief Minister about this, and will take a decision so that children are in no way affected by this psychologically,” the Minister said, speaking to a section of the media.

He acknowledged that teachers had appealed for a postponement of the results.

The Class 12 exams began on March 13 and ended on April 3.

