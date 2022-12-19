  1. EPaper
December Music Season: Teen from California pulls down walls 

By including differently-abled artistes in his concerts, Rishabh Kaushik is being an inspiration to many

December 19, 2022 09:10 am | Updated 09:10 am IST

Liffy Thomas
Rishab Kaushik performs at Tamil Nadu College for Music in Madurai on December 15. He is accompanied by two visually-impaired artistes Valangaiman Thyagarajan on the mridangam and Thirumurugan on the morsing; Sachidanandam Devarajan is on the violin

Thirteen-year-old Rishabh Kaushik is among the many youngsters performing in the December Music Season, but there is something that sets him apart from the rest. Of the 10 performances that he has lined up at various venues in and outside Chennai, at least five of them are inclusive. The teen from California who is a vocalist and keyboard player has consciously decided to have differently-abled accompanists at his Carnatic concerts.

A big inspiration is his mother Ranjini Kaushik, who is founder of non-profit SciArtsRUs that has been giving differently-abled artistes a platform through Marghazhi Matram. Back home in the United States too, Rishabh has been creating awareness about inclusion at the schools in his district. He is also a student board member at SciArtsRUs, and has recently started the initiative ‘Service Through Music’.

“By having people with all kinds of abilities performing with you, a concert can still be just as good as any other,” says Rishabh, who has been performing at the Marghazhi season for the last three years.

Persuading organisers to include a differently-abled artiste to perform with an able-bodied individual is not easy. When Chembur Fine Arts in Mumbai gave Rishabh a date to perform, they offered him a handful of choices in terms of artistes who could accompany him.

“Some organisations are open about including the differently-abled but many do not give a choice,” says Ranjini.

Some of the upcoming performances of Rishab are at Arkay Convention Centre for Brahma Gana Sabha on December 20 at 3.15 p.m.; December 21 at Ranjani Hall, Nanganallur at 5 p.m.; December 25 at Hamsadhwani at 5.15 p.m.

