December Music Season: Music goes knocking on seniors’ doors

December 03, 2022 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST

In a rare gesture towards seniors living in old-age homes, musicians would be presenting performances by their bed-side. Anandam Old Age Home is gearing up to host the month-long Marghazi Ishai Vizha at its newly-opened auditorium near its campus in Ambattur from December 14.

The Carnatic musicians who have confirmed their participation in Marghazi Ishai Vizha include Lalgudi Vijayalakshmi and GJR Krishnan; Neyveli Santhanagopalan; Gayathri Venkataraghavan; Shubha Ganesan and sons of Maharajapuram Santhanam.

A villupattu performance for two days, a dance recital and a discourse by Cuddalore Gopi are among the other events lined up for seniors. The unexpected A er highlight will be the performance by the seniors who have been learning music at the home for many years.

Bhageerathy Ramamoorthy, managing trustee of the old age home, says hosting musical events through the year including during Navarathri is a regular feature at Anandam, but this is the first time that flavours of the Marghazhi music season are being brought to the residents.

The stage at the auditorium, which can accommodate 150 people on the ground floor and 50 in the balcony, is designed to keep those on the stage closer to the audience. The stage sports paintings of musical instruments from the North and South.

For Anandam, the month-long event serves multiple purpose. Apart from the 100 plus residents from the home, children and their parents from the free special schools that it runs will also get a slice of the fest. “Especially for children with special needs, music is therapy and we want them to enjoy it,” says Bhageerathy.

For seniors who cannot walk to the auditorium, the management is planning to relay the events to the rooms. “We have 15 people who are bedridden in the sick room where we plan to give connection to view the concert,” she says.

Anandam has taken some of the seniors to sabhas during the previous music seasons but the experience has not rejuvenated them. “A majority are in their 80s and cannot sit continuously after a long drive in a vehicle,” says Bhageerathy.

Vishranthi Old Age Home in Palavakkam has not opened its gates this time for any kutcheri as work on a new auditorium is happening on the campus. A staff says that many senior musicians have performed exclusively for the residents of the home, both during and off season. “We would all gather at the entertainment hall that can accommodate some 50 people to see musicians singing. Once the new auditorium opens, it would have a bigger seating capacity including a stage,” says the staff. A majority of the musicians, she says, who have performed at the home feel like it’s getting extra blessings.

Vijayaraghavan, founder-president of Archana Music and Charitable Trust that recently hosted a performance by Sikkil Gurucharan at TAG-Dakshinamoorthy auditorium, has also been taking artistes to old-age homes in the State for some years. “Why should not these senior citizens enjoy what we can?” is how he reasons it out. He mainly associates with old age homes in districts where elders are deprived of such entertainment.

How easy is it to book a date with some musicians having a full calendar during the season? Vijayaraghavan says he tries to host such events during December-January but if it is not possible, he pushes it to February.

Bhageerathy says most of the musicians have been well-wishers of Anandam for many years. Gayathri Venkataraghavan has performed at a few other old-age homes in the past and says there is a “sense of belonging” at Anandam.

This season, the vocalist has close to 20 performances lined up till mid-January.

“When you know you are reaching out to people from the other end of life, it gives so much purpose,” says Gayathri, who carefully selects songs that will resonate with the seniors.

“One of the residents has already given me her favourite that I will be singing for sure.”