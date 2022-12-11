December Music Season: Carnatica to honour people who work behind the stage

December 11, 2022 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST

Regulars at the sabhas during the music season would not have missed these people. They are familiar faces, but these names are usually unknown. Right from the person at the door who verifies the ticket and opens the door, to those managing the light and sound, stage décor and to those handling the hospitality services, there are many unsung heroes.

To make its silver jubilee memorable, Carnatica is honouring more than a dozen such people at two venues in the city where it is hosting its concerts. First, at the 11-day Global Heritage Music, Dance and Drama Festival, which kicks off on December 14 at the auditorium of Sri Sankara Vidyashramam Matriculation Higher Secondary School at Kamaraj Nagar in Thiruvanmiyur; And then, on December 25, at Paddhathi Music Festival at Vedanta Desikar Bhavanam in Mylapore.

KN Shashi Kiran, managing trustee, Carnatica, says to make it inclusive the behind-the-stage heroes will be honoured alongside well-known stalwarts of the music field.

G Babu, Krishnamurthy Kumar and G Sanjay Kumar are the most familiar “volunteers at the door” of many sabhas. While Babu and Krishnamurthy are in the profession for decades, Sanjay is a college student who steps in during the season on a part-time basis.

“They make sure people are welcomed cordially to the hall, help get a seat, make sure the artiste needs are met on time. In short, they play a big role in the success of any event,” says Shashi Kiran.

K Ashok Kumar, coordinator, is another person who deserves a special mention. “He has been with us for 25 years. In all these years, he has managed the entire show. He knows so much about music now that he has learnt to play the drums,” says Shashi Kiran.

Among the others who would receive the honour are: Suresh and Kamesh of Fame Advertising; Lakshmi Narasimhan, rasika and Carnatic PRO; Charath Mohan and Diraj Mohan of Elite Creative; and Shanmugam and Kumar for stage décor.

Murugan audio and lighting, Arasu audio, Chella video, Sai Rocks video, Lingans photography, Papamma Hospitality services are also in the list.

Every year, Carnatica supports a cause and this time all the money collected from the sale of tickets will go towards supporting Asha Trust, says Shashi Kiran.