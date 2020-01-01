Deceased IIT-M student’s father appears before CBI

Abdul Latheef, father of IIT-M student Fathima Latheef, on Tuesday appeared before the CBI, in connection with the probe into her death under unnatural circumstances.
On November 9, 2019, Fathima Latheef, a first-year M.A. Humanities student, took her life in her hostel room, allegedly due to harassment by faculty members. Even as a special team of police, led by Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, was on the case, it was transferred by the State government to the CBI.
Later, talking to mediapersons, Mr. Latheef said he would get justice for his daughter’s death from CBI.
