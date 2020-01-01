Chennai

Deceased IIT-M student’s father appears before CBI

more-in

She was found dead on Nov. 9

Abdul Latheef, father of IIT-M student Fathima Latheef, on Tuesday appeared before the CBI, in connection with the probe into her death under unnatural circumstances.

On November 9, 2019, Fathima Latheef, a first-year M.A. Humanities student, took her life in her hostel room, allegedly due to harassment by faculty members. Even as a special team of police, led by Additional Commissioner of Police, Central Crime Branch, was on the case, it was transferred by the State government to the CBI.

Later, talking to mediapersons, Mr. Latheef said he would get justice for his daughter’s death from CBI.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 1, 2020 1:01:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/deceased-iit-m-students-father-appears-before-cbi/article30447149.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY