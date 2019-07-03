Deceased donor liver transplantation performed

The first deceased donor liver transplantation was performed at SRM Medical College Hospital by doctors from Gleaneagles Global Health City.
According to a press release, the patient, a 46-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, was diagnosed with end-stage liver disease. Doctors at SRM Medical College Hospital advised the patient to go for liver transplantation. He was listed for the deceased donor liver transplantation. The hospital and Gleneagles Global Health City had inked an MoU for the programme. As per this collaboration, Vivek Vij, director, Liver Transplant and HBP Surgery, Gleaneagles Global Health City, and his team performed the surgery.
Ram Natesan, Chief Operating Officer, SRM Medical Health Sciences and Research, said they would be launching a new dedicated OT complex with ICU at SRM Medical College Hospital for multi-organ transplants by August, the release said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor