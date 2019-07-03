Deceased donor liver transplantation performed

The first deceased donor liver transplantation was performed at SRM Medical College Hospital by doctors from Gleaneagles Global Health City.

According to a press release, the patient, a 46-year-old man from Andhra Pradesh, was diagnosed with end-stage liver disease. Doctors at SRM Medical College Hospital advised the patient to go for liver transplantation. He was listed for the deceased donor liver transplantation. The hospital and Gleneagles Global Health City had inked an MoU for the programme. As per this collaboration, Vivek Vij, director, Liver Transplant and HBP Surgery, Gleaneagles Global Health City, and his team performed the surgery.

Ram Natesan, Chief Operating Officer, SRM Medical Health Sciences and Research, said they would be launching a new dedicated OT complex with ICU at SRM Medical College Hospital for multi-organ transplants by August, the release said.