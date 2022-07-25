Decades-old Palar bridge in Vellore turns risky for motorists

LED streetlights on the facility not working for more than a week, say motorists

Decades-old bridge across the river Palar, off the Chennai - Bengaluru Highway (NH 48), has become risky for motorists and walkers as LED streetlights on the facility, especially on the stretch towards Vellore have not been working for more than a week.

With the reopening of schools and colleges, the bridge, which is maintained by the State Highways Department, remains a key connectivity for motorists, including government buses, school vans, autorickshaws, cars and two-wheelers. The bridge connects Katpadi, which has more educational institutions within Vellore Corporation limits, with the Old Town around the fort area. As a result, the bridge witnesses maximum traffic movement, especially during rush hour.

“It’s surprising because despite many motorists including officials using the facility in the evening hours, they [officials] have not bothered to repair the defunct streetlights. Motorists have to risk themselves by depending on headlights of their vehicles,” said K. Priyanka, a motorist. Motorists said that the tiled footpath and evenly laid bitumen carriageway on the Old Bridge does not ensure their safety without bright streetlights. These facilities like LED streetlights, tiled footpath, warning signage, bitumen carriageway were done four years ago in April 2018, as part of the renovation work carried out at a cost of ₹4.5 crore on the bridge that was damaged during monsoon. Since then, no major repair works and maintenance have been taken up on the bridge. Officials said the bridge was narrow because in its initial years, farmers and traders, travelled in bullock carts with their produce to markets in Vellore, Arcot, Walajah, Ranipet, Ambur, Arani and Tiruvannamalai. Vehicular movement including government buses was less in those days.

Over the years, the vehicular population within Corporation limits has increased. As a result, a new bridge, parallel to the existing old bridge, was built in April 2010. Now, the Old Palar bridge is used as a one-way for vehicles from Katpadi to reach Vellore town whereas vehicles from Old Town can go to Katpadi using the new bridge. “Steps will be taken to repair the defunct streetlights on the old bridge soon,” said a highways official.