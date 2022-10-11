Decades-old handloom machines gutted near Arakkonam

An electrical short circuit may have caused the accident, say police

The Hindu Bureau RANIPET
October 11, 2022 19:21 IST

The machines that were destroyed by the fire, which broke out on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Eight decades-old handloom machines at a weaver’s house in Gururajapettai village near Arakkonam town in Ranipet were gutted in the early hours of Tuesday. Police said an electrical short circuit may have caused the fire. No one was injured in the accident.

According to the police S. Kandaswamy, 45, shutdown his handloom unit around 10 p.m on Monday and went to bed. Around 1.20 a.m, he saw smoke coming out from the unit. He alerted his family and neighbours, who then tried to put out the fire. A seven-member team of firefighters, led by S. Vijayakumar, Special Station Fire Officer (SSFO), Arakkonam, reached the spot around 1.40 a.m. It took an hour to douse the fire.

A case has been filed by the Arakkonam Taluk Police. Further investigation is on.

