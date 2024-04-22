GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Debris in Odiyur lagoon will be removed after bridge construction: NHAI tells NGT

April 22, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has informed the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal that the soil and debris dumped in the Odiyur lagoon will be removed within one month of the construction of a major bridge as part of ECR widening.

The submission was made against a petition filed by K. Saravanan, who alleged that soil is being dumped into the eco-sensitive lagoon in violation of an earlier order passed by the Tribunal on the same issue that said the alignment of project between Chennai and Puducherry near Odiyur be reconsidered. The NHAI, in agreement, changed the alignment of the construction in such a way that there would not be any infringement of the road within the lake.

However, construction within the lagoon has raised concerns among environmentalists. In a recent statement, the NHAI has said there is an existing two-lane bridge of 240 metres across Odiyur lake connecting Paramkeni and Mudaliyarkuppam villages in Cheyyur taluk. As the approaches to this bridge are on a ‘S’ curve, a proposal to construct a new bridge of 490 metres has been made to improve the geometrics of the approaches to meet speed requirements of 100 km/hr.

The NHAI said the construction of a cofferdam, for which earthen materials have been dumped into the lake, is essential to avoid water flowing into the foundation area during high tide and that the materials will be removed within one month of the completion of the bridge in January 2026.

