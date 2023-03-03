Debris falls from Metro Rail viadcut at Keladipet

March 03, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Many commuters driving past the Kaladipet Metro Rail station escaped unhurt after a piece of construction material from the viaduct fell on the road on Friday.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL), around 8.30 a.m., at the junction where the viaduct and station were connected, the building plaster collapsed on the road. The staff then went to the location and conducted repair work. This incident has happened twice in two other stations in the Phase 1 extension project recently and they have begun to take action to rectify it.

This station falls under the Phase 1 extension project inaugurated only two years ago.

“This has occurred under the impact of the trains. We have begun investigation and remedial measures too. So far, in five stations, including Tiruvottiyur Theradi, Tiruvottiyur, Wimco Nagar, New Washermenpet and Tollgate Metro Rail stations, we have corrected this problem,” an official said.

Sources said this is a design issue and shouldn’t have occurred. “When it falls from such a height like the viaduct, it can hurt people. Such incidents cannot continue to happen,” another official said.

An engineering expert from IIT Madras, who didn’t want to be named, said within a few years of construction such issues should not emerge in a structure. It was unsafe and needed to be investigated, he added.