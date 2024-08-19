Deborah Thiagarajan reflects on Dakshina Chitra’s journey

Deborah Thiagarajan, founder and director of Dakshina Chitra, reflected on the challenges and enduring success of the iconic museum in Muttukadu while in conversation with historian Sriram V. here on Monday.

Speaking at the event titled ‘The Dakshina Chitra Experience’, Ms. Thiagarajan discussed the extensive research that had gone into the architecture of the southern States, starting with Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which involved countless interviews, documentary-making, and the generous support of organisations and architects from Chennai that had helped build the museum. “What city is as generous as Madras,” she said. She also touched on the challenges she faced during the initial days of the facility, such as tackling infrastructure needs and maintaining public interest.

When Mr. Sriram asked about the museum’s ability to attract repeat visitors, Ms. Thiagarajan highlighted the many exhibits’ interactive nature and said, “People return because it is not a regular museum. We offer activities like pottery, kolam making, drawing, and crafts with minimal prices. Visitors who came as children return with their own kids. They also get deeply inspired by the architecture of the museum and go on to become artists and architects.”

She also discussed how the museum has events from corporate gatherings to weddings, and the dynamic event offerings, such as contemporary art exhibitions focusing on looking at nature, commenting that there is always something new for the people of Chennai, both in the present and future.