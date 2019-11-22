Deaths at IMH set off alarm bells

Two inmates of the Institute of Mental Health, who were admitted last week to the government general hospital, have died, sparking concerns.

Elumalai, who was admitted on Sunday died on Monday. Ms. Jayakanthi, who was admitted on Tuesday, died on Thursday. Over the week at least seven patients were admitted from IMH. The condition of one patient is serious whereas the others were stable, said an official at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital.

One patient has been discharged after treatment. His family had taken him home, the official added.

The IMH, which treats around 800 in-patients has no physician or an intensive care unit, doctors say, adding that the institute only provides basic care and refers its ill patients to various GHs for higher treatment.

S. Nambu Rajan, general secretary of Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC), has written to the Chief Minister’s office, the commissioner of differently abled persons and the State Human Rights Commission, alleging negligence by the IMH officials and demanding action.

According to him, 15 patients in the same ward (Ward 5) had fallen ill and one patient was in a serious condition in the RGGGH.

A senior official at the IMH said that Mr. Elumalai had complained of stomach pain and was referred for higher treatment to the GH as was the practice. Jayakanthi was epileptic.

“She continued to have seizures even when she was in the ambulance. We sent a PG student along with her to attend to her. It was a chronic case and she died following complications,” the official explained.

A doctor who treated the patients in ward 5 said: “Elumalai was able to explain his problem. On Monday, two patients with mental retardation had episodes of vomiting and a drop in blood pressure. We immediately called 108 and transported them to the GH. One patient, who the doctors thought was improving, passed away due to septic shock. The other patient recovered and was discharged.”

The institute had sent water samples to King Institute for testing and they returned negative for cholera, said director of Public Health K. Kolandaisami. The institute has been asked to isolate the patients to prevent spread of any contagious disease, he said.

As a precautionary measure, the blood profile of all patients in ward 5 have been taken by a team from the DPH and the Communicable Diseases Hospital, Tiruvottiyur.

According to the IMH officials, two patients had tested positive for typhoid, but were currently healthy and asymptomatic.