Death toll up to four in fire accident at Kakkalur paint factory

Published - June 02, 2024 12:32 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The toll in the fire that broke out at a paint factory in the SIDCO Industrial Estate at Kakkalur in Tiruvallur district rose to four on Saturday. The fire broke out around 4 p.m. on Friday at the Zen Paints and Chemicals, where inflammable painting material and chemicals were stored. The police said three persons were killed and a woman worker was injured.

While two of the deceased were workers of the factory, the other was identified as Srinivasan, a passer-by who was hit by an object from the factory in an explosion caused by the fire. Another factory worker could not be traced on Friday. 

On Saturday, the police declared that the deceased persons were Suganthi, Pushkar, and Parthasarathy — employees of the factory — and Srinivasan. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has said adequate financial aid will be provided to the families of the victims. The Chief Minister also assured the kin of two persons who died at a construction site in Udaiyampalayam of government assistance. One of the deceased was a native of Odisha.

