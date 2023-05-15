Death toll in spurious liquor tragedy touches five in Maduranthakam

May 15, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The death toll due to consumption of spurious liquor in Maduranthakam, Chengalpattu district touched five on Monday following the death of one more person.

Police said Mariappan, 65, of Perumkaranai village died at Government Chengalpattu Hospital without responding to the treatment. Meanwhile, Raju, 32, of Puthur and Sankar, 48, of Perumkaranai, who were hospitalised following complications owing to consumption of spurious liquor, escaped from the hospital. Police have launched a search for them.

ADVERTISEMENT