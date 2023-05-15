ADVERTISEMENT

Death toll in spurious liquor tragedy touches five in Maduranthakam

May 15, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The death toll due to consumption of spurious liquor in Maduranthakam, Chengalpattu district touched five on Monday following the death of one more person.

Police said Mariappan, 65, of Perumkaranai village died at Government Chengalpattu Hospital without responding to the treatment. Meanwhile, Raju, 32, of Puthur and Sankar, 48, of Perumkaranai, who were hospitalised following complications owing to consumption of spurious liquor, escaped from the hospital. Police have launched a search for them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US