Death toll in cylinder godown fire accident rises to seven

The death toll in the fire accident that occurred at a gas cylinder godown, located in Devariyambakkam near Oragadam, has risen to seven with four more persons succumbing to burns on Monday.

On Wednesday night, a fire accident occurred in the cylinder godown at Deveriyambakkam near Oragadam when cylinders were handled in arough manner while unloading from a vehicle. Twelve persons, including the owner of the godown, Jeevanandham, sustained burns and were admitted in hospitals —Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu and Government Kilpauk College Hospital — for treatment.

On Monday, four injured — Gunalan, 30, Gokul, 22, Shanmugapriyan, 17, and Kishore, 22, succumbed to burns. Last week, three persons, including Jeevanandam, succumbed to burns, the police said.