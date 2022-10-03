Death toll in cylinder godown fire accident rises to seven

Twelve persons sustained burns in a fire accident at the cylinder godown in Deveriyambakkam on Wednesday night

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 03, 2022 21:13 IST

The death toll in the fire accident that occurred at a gas cylinder godown, located in Devariyambakkam near Oragadam, has risen to seven with four more persons succumbing to burns on Monday.

On Wednesday night, a fire accident occurred in the cylinder godown at Deveriyambakkam near Oragadam when cylinders were handled in arough manner while unloading from a vehicle. Twelve persons, including the owner of the godown, Jeevanandham, sustained burns and were admitted in hospitals —Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu and Government Kilpauk College Hospital — for treatment.

On Monday, four injured — Gunalan, 30, Gokul, 22, Shanmugapriyan, 17, and Kishore, 22, succumbed to burns. Last week, three persons, including Jeevanandam, succumbed to burns, the police said.

