Chennai

Death toll in cylinder godown fire accident rises to seven

The death toll in the fire accident that occurred at a gas cylinder godown, located in Devariyambakkam near Oragadam, has risen to seven with four more persons succumbing to burns on Monday.

On Wednesday night, a fire accident occurred in the cylinder godown at Deveriyambakkam near Oragadam when cylinders were handled in arough manner while unloading from a vehicle. Twelve persons, including the owner of the godown, Jeevanandham, sustained burns and were admitted in hospitals —Government General Hospital, Chengalpattu and Government Kilpauk College Hospital — for treatment.

On Monday, four injured — Gunalan, 30, Gokul, 22, Shanmugapriyan, 17, and Kishore, 22, succumbed to burns. Last week, three persons, including Jeevanandam, succumbed to burns, the police said.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 3, 2022 9:15:15 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/death-toll-in-cylinder-godown-fire-accident-rises-to-seven/article65967515.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY