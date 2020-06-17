Death registrations see sharp decline

CHENNAI

17 June 2020 23:14 IST

Sanitary inspectors, busy with pandemic work, fail to record fatalities

The Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) data on the total number of deaths registered during the pandemic shows a decline in the past few months.

According to the data, the number of deaths registered in the 426 sq. km under the GCC had seen a 20% drop in May as compared to the same month last year.

The Corporation registered 4,532 deaths in May this year. In the same month last year, the civic body registered 5,739 deaths. The deaths registered in May 2018 added up to 5,146.

Experts said one reason for the decline could be the failure to register deaths by sanitary inspectors. During the pandemic, sanitary inspectors have been busy tracing contacts of COVID-19 patients and accepting bodies at more than 500 hospitals in the city.

Fully occupied

As per the rules of registration of births and deaths, the sanitary inspectors have to reach the hospital for the management to hand over bodies in the presence of relatives.

As a consequence of COVID-19, sanitary inspectors have been unable to register many of the deaths in the city within the stipulated time of 21 days. The civic body has registered just 840 deaths in the first two weeks of June. The number of deaths registered in June last year stood at 6,184. The city recorded 5,130 deaths in the same period in 2018. The number of deaths registered in the city in April too dipped from 4,888 last year to 3,754 this year. The number of death registrations in April 2018 numbered 4,789.

Similarly, death registrations in March reduced from 5,394 last year to 4,703 this year. The deaths registered in March 2018 added up to 5,161.

Ahead of the pandemic, the civic body registered a 3% increase in the number of deaths in February. During the month, all deaths in the city were duly registered by sanitary inspectors across the 200 wards of the Corporation. The number went up from 5,088 in February 2019 to 5,240. Residents have demanded the government to appoint an additional sanitary inspector exclusively in each of the 200 wards of Chennai for registration of birth and death, to provide accurate data on deaths for analysis during the pandemic.