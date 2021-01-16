Deans, senior professors of TN medical colleges take COVID-19 vaccine

CHENNAI

16 January 2021 15:10 IST

Doctors said this would build confidence among staff members and healthcare workers about getting immunised

In a confidence-building measure, deans of a number of government medical college hospitals along, with several senior professors took the COVID-19 vaccination on the first day of its launch on Saturday.

In the first phase, healthcare providers are receiving the COVID-19 vaccination shots. On the first day, 52 persons registered for Covaxin and 30 for Covishield.

In Chennai, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) set up separate facilities to administer Covishield and Covaxin vaccines. It is one of the six centres in the State that has received doses of Covaxin. The hospital has received 6,400 doses of Covaxin.

RGGGH dean E. Theranirajan, who opted for Covaxin, said till noon, 22 persons including directors, professors, associate professors and staff nurses took Covaxin shots. “This will build the confidence among healthcare personnel. Our aim is to reach 100% immunisation among healthcare personnel,” he said. He added that a team led by the director of medicine was formed to address any symptoms such as giddiness or any reactions that persons may develop after vaccination.

At Government Medical College Hospital, Omandurar Estate, Dean R. Jayanthi took the vaccine, Covishield. “To lead by example, I took the first dose along with senior faculty members, junior doctors, students, nurses, technicians and sanitary workers. About 70 of them are getting the shot today,” she said.

Similarly, P. Balaji, dean of Government Stanley Medical College Hospital took the vaccine along with nearly 30 professors, 20 assistant professors and 10 postgraduate students. “Till 1.30 p.m., 71 persons have received the vaccine at the hospital. At Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, 18 persons had received the vaccine.

Authorities of government medical college hospitals said there were apprehensions among doctors and staff on getting the vaccines. “There are certain textbook-described complications. So, interns are apprehensive of getting the vaccine. So, unless they see us walk the talk, they will continue to hesitate. That is why many of us took the vaccine,” a hospital authority said. The number of persons who were willing to get the shots was less also due to the Pongal holidays, they said.