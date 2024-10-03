GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deans posted to 14 government medical colleges in T.N., after months of delay

Published - October 03, 2024 07:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

After months of delay, the State government on Thursday issued an order to fill the vacant posts of deans for 14 government medical colleges.

According to the order, G. Sivasankar, director and professor of Urology, Madras Medical College (MMC) was posted as dean, Government Chengalpattu Medical College; M. Bhavani, medical superintendent/professor, Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, was posted as dean, Government Medical College, Kallakurichi and T. Ravikumar, medical superintendent/professor, Government Medical College and Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital, Coimbatore, was posted as dean of Government Erode Medical College and Hospital, Perundurai.

V. Ramalakshmi, professor of Ophthalmology, Government Tirunelveli Medical College, will be the dean of Kanyakumari Government Medical College, Asaripallam; S. Kumaravel, professor of Orthopaedics, Government Thanjavur Medical College, was posted as the dean of K.A.P. Viswanatham Government Medical College, Tiruchi and L. Arul Sundaresh Kumar, professor of ENT, Madurai Medical College, will be the dean of Madurai Medical College.

The government has posted R. Amutha Rani, professor of Anaesthesia, Government Tirunelveli Medical College, as dean of Government Medical College, Ramanathapuram; P. Leo David, vice principal/professor, Kanyakumari Government Medical College, as dean of Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) and J. Devi Meenal, professor of Radio Diagnosis, KMC as dean of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College, Salem.

S. Kalaivani, director and professor, Dermato Venereo and Leprosy, MMC, was posted as dean, Government Medical College, Pudukkottai and S. Muthuchitra, professor of ENT, KMC, will be the dean of Government Theni Medical College. V. Lokanayaki, professor of Anatomy, KMC and T. Jeyasingh, professor of Forensic Medicine, Government Coimbatore Medical College, were posted as deans to the Government Medical College, Karur and Government Medical College, Virudhunagar respectively. M. Rohinidevi, professor of Anatomy, Government Coimbatore Medical College, was posted as dean of Government Vellore Medical College.

The Hindu had reported on how the delay in posting regular deans was affecting not only the functioning of medical colleges but also promotions of other posts in two articles published on August 16 [Dean post remains vacant in a number of government medical colleges in the State] and September 30 [In T.N., 14 government medical colleges continue to function without regular deans]. Among the 14 are institutions where the deans retired during March and April.

