Dean Foundation turns 25, kickstarts celebrations

March 09, 2023 11:09 pm | Updated 11:09 pm IST - Chennai

For those who have been part of the 25-year-long journey of Dean Foundation, it was an occasion to recall their experiences with an organisation which provides hospice and palliative care services and ensures dignity in death for many.

“Our desire is to achieve a world where all people experience dignity in death as an integral part of their individual life. While we cannot escape death, we want it to be supported by the best palliative care,” said Deepa Muthaiya, founder, Dean Foundation.

Tracing the foundation’s journey over the last 25 years, Ms. Muthaiya touched upon significant milestones which included the initial setting up of palliative care units in over 17 medical colleges in the State, and the inauguration of the foundation’s first outpatient clinic in Thiruppukuzhi block PHC which was the first in the State health care system in 2009.

“As of date, we have cared for 17,706 patients out of which 13,864 cases were patients with cancer and over 60% were geriatric patients. Our current caseload as of the end of February is 990,” she said.

The evening also marked the inauguration of the foundation’s 25th year celebrations, and many more events are scheduled to be held throughout the year for the same.

Delivering the keynote address, Biswa Kumar spoke about the work that the foundation does, and encouraged volunteers to continue to support the foundation through their yeomen service. “The foundation doesn’t just stop with ensuring that people get some relief from their suffering, but also does bereavement counselling for their families. The urge to give back to society comes automatically to some people, and Deepa and the foundation are an example of how to serve those in need,” he said.

Frano Mika, who was the chief guest, said that the foundation has built up the culture of helping others for an entire generation. “Those who are suffering need one single thing, which is dignity in death which is what the foundation has been working on. The foundation’s work should inspire, motivate and serve as an example to others,” he added.