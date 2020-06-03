Deadline to pay power bill extended in four districts

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has extended the last date for paying electricity bill for domestic consumers to July 5.

As the State government had extended the lockdown till June 30, domestic consumers in Chennai city and neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu can pay their electricity bills without penalty till July 5.

For the other parts of the State, the last date for paying electricity charges without penalty is June 15. Tangedco has fixed June 15 as the last date for high tension consumers who have not paid the electricity charges for March, April and May.

Tangedco has begun assessment of electricity meters in the city.

The meter reading was stopped because of lockdown from March 25.

Meter reading

Now, despite the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19, Tangedco has asked all its revenue officials to take up meter assessment.

A senior official said except in containment zones, assessors have begun reading domestic meters in all parts of the city and three nearby districts, including Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu from June 1.

Assessment for low-tension commercial connections, which are billed every month, was started in May first week, he added.

Tangedco had advised domestic consumers to pay previous month bill amount for April and May cycles. It had issued a circular for calculating the electricity bill for June and July cycles.

As per the formula, the average of the total units consumed for the two bi-monthly cycles of April and June would be arrived at and billed as per the slab system.

Based on that, the amount paid for the April month (as per the previous bill) would be deducted and the balance would have to be paid, the officials said.