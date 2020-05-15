Chennai

Deadline for motor tax extended till June 30

Tamil Nadu government on Thursday announced that the deadline for annual/ quarterly tax payment under Motor Vehicles Act, 1974, was extended till June 30.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister issued orders to this effect. There would not be any fine. Due to the COVID-19 lockdown, there were difficulties in the payment of annual/quarterly tax by owners of buses, trucks and contract vehicles among others.

The deadline for annual and quarterly and annual tax payment under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1974 was April 10 and May 15 respectively.

