Deadline for entries to The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest extended till January 8

January 02, 2023 12:39 am | Updated 12:39 am IST - CHENNAI

If you haven’t yet sent in your entry for this year’s The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest, the last date has been extended till January 8.

In its third year, the contest is open to those who want to compete in any one of the categories including Krithi, Thukkada, Chota Khayal, Tumri or Tharana. Percussionists can choose one tala and send in their entry for instruments such as mridangam, ghatam, kanjira, Thavil and Konnakol. The entry should be in the form of a five-minute long recording, preferably a video, uploaded on the link provided.

Only one entry will be permitted per participant. If a contestant submits entries under two or more categories, only the first one will be accepted.

An eminent panel of judges will be reviewing the entries. Marks will be awarded based on the raga and the song chosen and the way they are rendered.

The judges are — Carnatic vocalist and Vidushi Gayathri Girish; Vocalist and an associate professor of French Varalakshmi Anandakumar; Violinists LN Sisters and Gurus M. Lalitha and M. Nandhini; Mridangist and guru Poongulam S. Subramanian; and Hindustani vocalist and guru Lalita Sharma.

Ms. Girish, who began learning music at the age of six from her mother Padmini Srinivasan, has been awarded the Kalaimamani by the Tamil Nadu government. A student of Vidwan Vaigal. S. Gnanaskandan and Sangeetha Kalanidhi Madurai T.N. Seshagopalan, she is an A-grade artiste of AIR, Chennai and has a Ph.D in Music.

Ms. Anandakumar, a senior disciple of Vidwan D.K. Jayaraman and Vidwan Srimushnam V. Raja Rao, is an A-grade artiste of AIR Chennai, and a regular concert performer. She has brought out a book titled Janaranjakam, which was a notated set of 50 songs popularised by Mr. Jayaraman and published by the Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

Ms. Lalitha and Ms. Nandhini are internationally acclaimed violinists and composers. They are well-versed in Western Classical, World Music and Carnatic Classical styles. Born in a family of musicians, the sisters trained under their grandfather V. Lakshminarayana, their mother Subhalakshmi Muthuswamy and the Pithamaha of Carnatic music Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer.

Mridangam Vidwan and guru Poongulam S. Subramanian learnt from his father Poongulam R. Sabesa Iyer and Srimushnam V. Raja Rao. He is an A grade artiste of AIR, Chennai. From the age of ten, he has been accompanying vocalists in concerts, Namasankeerthanam and Harikatha performances. He is the recipient of many awards and titles, including the best percussionist Award from The Madras Music Academy in December 2006 and December 2017.

Chennai-based Ms. Sharma, an exponent of the Mewati Gharana of Hindustani Classical music, has trained under the maestro Pandit Jasraj. She has trained in Carnatic classical music and has a B.A. (Music) degree from the University of Madras. She runs Swaraangan School for Hindustani Music in the city.

The Hindu Margazhi Music Contest will be held under three age groups — children (up to 12 years), juniors (13-19 years) and seniors (20-40 years).

Contestants can send in their entries under the vocal or instrumental categories under the Carnatic and Hindustani styles. For Carnatic vocal/instrumental, the entries can be the krithi of any composer and for Hindustani –Khayal (Chotta), Tharana, Bhajan/Abhang and Tumri. For vocal/instrumental Thukkada, solo rendition of compositions of saints, including Annamacharya, Purandaradasa, Bhadrachala Ramadasa, Sadasiva Brahmendra, Meerabai, Kabirdas, Surdas, Tulsidas, Jayadeva and others. Tamil pieces from Thevaram, Thiruppavai, Thiruppugazh and compositions of Subramanya Bharathi and others or Tillanas, Padams, Javalis, Bhajans, Abhangs and similar semi-classical compositions can be sent in. Under the percussion category, a solo performance of one tala of your choice can be recorded and uploaded.

Participants can upload their videos on their Google Drive and register at https://bit.ly/THMMC22 or scan the QR Code. Indian Oil Corporation Limited is the co-sponsor for the event.