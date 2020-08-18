Deadline for admissions at Indira Gandhi National Open University extended

Applicants from rural and remote areas who do not have the internet facility or are facing difficulties in submission of online forms may submit their applications offline.

Admissions through distance mode to masters, bachelor’s degree programmes, PG Diploma and certificate programmes for the July 2020 session is in progress at the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

A press release said that admissions to these programmes can be done online at https://ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in and the last date for admission has been extended till August 31. SC/ST candidates who are eligible can avail of the fee exemption for certain programmes.

Applicants from rural and remote areas who do not have the internet facility or are facing difficulties in submission of online forms may submit their applications offline.

For further details, applicants can visit the IGNOU website www.ignou.ac.in or email rcchennai@ignou.ac.in and rcchennaiadmissions@ignou.ac.in , the release added.