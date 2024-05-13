GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Deadline extended for renewing trade licences in Chennai

13,774 traders in the city have not renewed their licences issued by Chennai Corporation because of model code of conduct

Published - May 13, 2024 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

Aloysius Xavier Lopez

Over 19% of traders in the city run the risk of losing their licence after June 1 as they have failed to renew it with Chennai Corporation owing to Lok Sabha elections.

As many as 13,774 out of 72,115 traders have not renewed their licences this year. As their licences were expected to lapse after the last date as per the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act and Rules, Chennai Corporation has decided to give an extension to avoid lapse of such a large number of trade licences.

According to the CCMC Act, the traders were permitted to pay a penalty and prevent a lapse of the trade licence after the last date of renewal. 

On Monday, Chennai Corporation announced an extension of the deadline for renewal of trade licence to May 31 and advised the traders to renew the licence during the period. “The licence will lapse after May 31,” said an official.

Pointing to Lok Sabha elections, the traders sought an extension of the deadline. After the deadline was extended by 30 days, a large number of the traders failed to pay the fees this year for the renewal. Chennai Corporation has collected ₹17 crore as trade licence fee this year.

By the end of May 13, a total of 58,341 traders renewed their licences. Chennai Corporation has been issuing trade licences for 575 types of trades. Eateries, estimated at 7,000, constitute the largest trade in the city. Even as the civic body has facilitated online renewal of the licence at the Chennai Corporation portal, many traders have not renewed them.

Thousands of traders have alse closed the trade operations in the past few years. Royapuram zone has reported the largest number of traders who have failed to renew the licence this year. 

