GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dead Risso’s dolphin washes ashore at Injambakkam

‘The likely cause of death is ascribed to drowning, with entanglement in fishing gear emerging as a plausible contributing factor’

December 23, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
An examination of the sub-adult dolphin, weighing over 480 kilograms, revealed absence of external wounds or marks, says Supraja Dharini, chairperson of TREE Foundation. 

An examination of the sub-adult dolphin, weighing over 480 kilograms, revealed absence of external wounds or marks, says Supraja Dharini, chairperson of TREE Foundation.  | Photo Credit: TREE Foundation

A deceased Risso’s dolphin (Grampus griseus) washed ashore at Chinnandi Kuppam, Injambakkam on Saturday. 

Supraja Dharini, chairperson of TREE Foundation, said examination of the sub-adult dolphin, measuring 115 inches in length and weighing over 480 kilograms, revealed an absence of external wounds or marks. The likely cause of death is ascribed to drowning, with entanglement in fishing gear emerging as a plausible contributing factor, she said. Dolphins need to surface from time to time, else they can drown.

According to a release from TREE Foundation, the dolphin had a 64-inch-wide tail, a dorsal fin spanning 17.5 inches in length, and pectoral flippers measuring 23 inches. Following a comprehensive external examination, the dolphin was respectfully buried by members of the Sea Turtle Protection Force of the Foundation 50 meters above the high tide line in the presence of forest guard.

Highlighting an unusual number of cetacean strandings in 2023, Ms. Dharini said 12 dead dolphins and 148 dead sea turtles washed ashore the Chennai and Chengalpattu coasts. “While certain cases suggest fisheries interactions as the most probable cause of death, further investigation is required to determine the exact causes,” she said.

(Photo mailed to desk)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.