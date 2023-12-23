Dead Risso’s dolphin washes ashore at Injambakkam

December 23, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

A deceased Risso’s dolphin (Grampus griseus) washed ashore at Chinnandi Kuppam, Injambakkam on Saturday.

Supraja Dharini, chairperson of TREE Foundation, said examination of the sub-adult dolphin, measuring 115 inches in length and weighing over 480 kilograms, revealed an absence of external wounds or marks. The likely cause of death is ascribed to drowning, with entanglement in fishing gear emerging as a plausible contributing factor, she said. Dolphins need to surface from time to time, else they can drown.

According to a release from TREE Foundation, the dolphin had a 64-inch-wide tail, a dorsal fin spanning 17.5 inches in length, and pectoral flippers measuring 23 inches. Following a comprehensive external examination, the dolphin was respectfully buried by members of the Sea Turtle Protection Force of the Foundation 50 meters above the high tide line in the presence of forest guard.

Highlighting an unusual number of cetacean strandings in 2023, Ms. Dharini said 12 dead dolphins and 148 dead sea turtles washed ashore the Chennai and Chengalpattu coasts. “While certain cases suggest fisheries interactions as the most probable cause of death, further investigation is required to determine the exact causes,” she said.

