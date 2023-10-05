ADVERTISEMENT

De-addiction centre, traditional games inaugurated in Puzhal Central Prison 

October 05, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Law and Prisons S. Regupathy inaugurated games for prisoners at Puzhal Central Prison on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Law, Courts, Prisons and Correctional Services S. Regupathy on Thursday inaugurated a drug de-addiction centre in Puzhal Central Prison.

The Minister released a coffee table book RRR (Reformation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration) on the occasion. He also launched traditional village games such as lemon and spoon, tug-of-war, pot breaking, musical chairs in Central Prison-I (Convict), Puzhal, in collaboration with SIFEL, an NGO. Many prisoners took part in the games.

Mr. Regupathy said that these games would be introduced in all Central Prisons across the State in the near future. Director-General of Police and Director of Prisons and Correctional Services Amaraesh Pujari said: “We have launched this novel initiative to start village games in all central prisons and special prisons for women. It will make them more receptive for our reformation interventions, besides fostering a sense of bonding amongst them.”

